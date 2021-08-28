Left Menu

Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt

Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday. The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 14:00 IST
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.

The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The causes of death are being investigated. Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co , received reports of contaminants in some vials.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," Moderna and Takeda said in a statement on Saturday. "It is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection." The government has also said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension of the three Moderna batches was a precaution.

Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo, cautioned against drawing a connection between the shots and the fatalities reported on Saturday. "There may only be a temporal relationship between vaccination and death," Sakamoto told Reuters. "There are so many things we still don't know to make any conclusions on these two cases."

The contaminants found in some vials in Japan are believed to be metallic particles, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing health ministry sources. Japan has administered more than 124 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, with about 44% of the population fully inoculated.

As of Aug. 8, 991 people had died in Japan after receiving shots of Pfizer Inc's vaccine and 11 after receiving Moderna's, but no causality between the injections and the deaths has been established, according to the health ministry. Adverse reactions have been reported at a frequency of 0.01% for the Moderna shot. In the fatalities reported on Saturday, each man had a fever the day after his second dose and died two days after getting the fever. There has been no evidence that their shots contained contaminants, a health ministry official told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021