Left Menu

Hair cuts and dining in as Thai malls reopen after virus cases ease

The move comes after infections numbers started falling in the middle of last month and with the government under pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thai-pm-faces-parliamentary-grilling-protests-persist-2021-08-31 to ease lockdown measures due to the impact on the economy. "Thai citizens like me...will come back to normal life," said Wanvipa Luepromchian, who was getting her hair cut in a salon in the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:38 IST
Hair cuts and dining in as Thai malls reopen after virus cases ease
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand allowed shopping malls in the capital Bangkok to reopen on Wednesday and restaurants to operate at half capacity, after nearly three months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the country's worst coronavirus outbreak. The move comes after infections numbers started falling in the middle of last month and with the government under pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thai-pm-faces-parliamentary-grilling-protests-persist-2021-08-31 to ease lockdown measures due to the impact on the economy.

"Thai citizens like me...will come back to normal life," said Wanvipa Luepromchian, who was getting her hair cut in a salon in the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok. The government in July https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-impose-tighter-restrictions-slow-virus-spread-2021-07-09 started imposing strict measures including closing malls and prohibiting restaurant dining as the number of new infections surged due to the Delta variant.

At its peak, authorities reported over 23,000 new cases in a single day in mid-August. On Wednesday, the health ministry reported 14,802 new cases and 252 additional deaths. Thailand has overall reported 1.2 million cases and 11,841 fatalities.

"If you (the government) lockdown everything that's so dangerous for the economy in Thailand," Wanvipa said. Last week, the government also allowed https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/thailand-allow-local-flights-resume-covid-risk-areas-2021-08-29 some domestic flights to resume.

Restaurants dining can also restart, but at half the capacity to allow for social distancing. "Customers need to get temperatures checked before entering and keep social distancing with only two people on one table, but if they are family, they can be seated together," said restaurant manager Nichapha Jiwvaganont. While a night time curfew remains in place in Bangkok, the partial reopening will be supportive for Thailand's struggling economy.

A joint business group on Wednesday raised https://www.reuters.com/article/thailand-economy-business/update-1-thai-business-group-raises-gdp-outlook-as-coronavirus-curbs-ease-idUSL1N2Q30BP its 2021 economic forecast from between a 0.5% contraction to 1% growth from a contraction of 1.5% to 0% growth as curbs were relaxed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021