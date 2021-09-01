Goa opens COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners

Left Menu

Foreign nationals staying in Goa can now take COVID-19 vaccines after showing the passport, a state government official said on Wednesday. Goa Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Anup Netravalkar told reporters that foreign nationals can either book a slot online through the CoWIN portal or visit vaccination centres to receive the jab.He said the foreigners, who had received their first dose of the vaccine outside Goa, can take the second jab in the coastal state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:47 IST
He said the foreigners, who had received their first dose of the vaccine outside Goa, can take the second jab in the coastal state. Netravalkar also said the state government has decided to reduce the gap between two doses of vaccine for the teaching and non-teaching staff from 84 days to six weeks. He said the vaccination drive won't be organised on September 10 and 11 on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

“This would be the first time in Goa that vaccination will take a break. The vaccination drive has been going on for the last 228 days without a break,” Netravalkar said.

He said a total of 15,63,726 people had received the first jab in the state and ''35 per cent of them were administered the second jab''. Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 95 to reach 1,74,050 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

