Moderna says Takeda plans to recall three lots of suspended COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its Japanese distribution partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , planned to initiate the recall of three lots of its COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended due to contamination.

Japan's health ministry said particles of stainless steel were found in suspended Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk.

