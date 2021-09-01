Moderna said its Japanese distribution partner Takeda Pharmaceutical planned to initiate the recall of three lots of the U.S. drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended as Japan reported the fourth contamination case in less than a week. The country's health ministry said the contaminants found were particles of stainless steel and it did not expect they would pose a health risk.

EUROPE * The German government is looking into whether it could temporarily ease data privacy rules to allow companies to find out whether their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, ministers said.

* Portugal said it would allow entry for tourists from Brazil, nearly 18 months after it imposed a ban on non-essential travel from the South American nation. * Switzerland will not tighten curbs on public life for now despite rising cases, the government said, reserving the right to make people show a COVID-status certificate to access many indoor spaces.

ASIA-PACIFIC * North Korea has rejected roughly 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech, saying they should be sent to severely affected countries, UNICEF said.

* The first batch of BioNTech's vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, China's official Xinhua news agency reported. * Lockdown restrictions in Australia's Melbourne will not be eased until 70% of the state's adult population gets at least one vaccine dose, which is expected around Sept. 23, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said.

* Thailand allowed shopping malls in Bangkok to reopen on Wednesday and restaurants to operate at half capacity. AMERICAS

* Around 14 million people in the United States received their first dose of a vaccine in August, about 4 million more than in July, officials said on Tuesday. * Two women have been charged with selling forged COVID-19 vaccination cards through an Instagram account and entering the names of customers into New York state's immunisation database, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

* The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.345 million airline passengers on Tuesday, the lowest daily number since May 11. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* After mandating vaccinations for workers and many students, Palestinian officials reported a big boost in vaccine uptake they hope will stem a surge in cases. * Israeli pupils returned to school on Wednesday with mask requirements and mandatory testing.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * As many as one in seven children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive, the authors of an English study on long COVID in adolescents said.

* Pfizer said it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. * Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The euro zone economy is recovering from the pandemic and only needs "surgical" support targeted at sectors that are still struggling, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview.

* Chile's Central Bank revised upwards its prediction for 2021 GDP growth to 10.5%-11.5% from a previous estimate of 8.5%-9.5% amid what it called the country's "rapid recovery" from a recession caused by COVID-19. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Veronica Snoj ; Edited by Hugh Lawson and Steve Orlofsky)

