Cyprus to give booster COVID-19 jab to infirm and people over 65

Cyprus will start administering a booster COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups, the country's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Thursday. The booster will be available to individuals in care homes, those aged over 65, persons with compromised immune systems and healthcare workers provided 6 months has elapsed since their last shot, Hadjipantelas told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"Its imperative that we complete building a wall of immunity," he said. Cyprus has registered 507 deaths and 114,131 cases of coronavirus since the first outbreak in March 2020. Some 74% of the population had completed their inoculation by Aug. 31.

