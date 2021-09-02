Left Menu

Cyprus to give booster COVID-19 jab to infirm and people over 65

Cyprus will start administering a booster COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups, the country's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Thursday. Cyprus has registered 507 deaths and 114,131 cases of coronavirus since the first outbreak in March 2020.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:59 IST
Cyprus to give booster COVID-19 jab to infirm and people over 65
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus will start administering a booster COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups, the country's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Thursday. The booster will be available to individuals in care homes, those aged over 65, persons with compromised immune systems and healthcare workers provided 6 months has elapsed since their last shot, Hadjipantelas told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"Its imperative that we complete building a wall of immunity," he said. Cyprus has registered 507 deaths and 114,131 cases of coronavirus since the first outbreak in March 2020. Some 74% of the population had completed their inoculation by Aug. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021