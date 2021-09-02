Left Menu

Italy reports 62 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 6,761 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-09-2021
Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from 69 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,761 from 6,503, the health ministry said.

