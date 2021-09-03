Left Menu

EU reviewing cases of rare body inflammation after COVID-19 shots

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome after inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines, following a report of a similar case with Pfizer/BioNTech's shot.

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is also looking into cases of blood clots in the vein with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said, adding that the issue was distinct from a rare side-effect identified earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

