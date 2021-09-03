Italy reports 58 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 6,735 new cases
Italy reported 58 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, down from 62 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,735 from 6,761, the health ministry said. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 556 from a previous 555. Some 296,394 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,067, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 58 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, down from 62 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,735 from 6,761, the health ministry said. A total of 129,410 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.59 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,164 on Friday, down from 4,205 a day earlier. There were 42 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 49 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 556 from a previous 555.
Some 296,394 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,067, the health ministry said.
