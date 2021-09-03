Italy reports 58 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 6,735 new cases

Italy reported 58 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, down from 62 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,735 from 6,761, the health ministry said. A total of 129,410 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.59 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,164 on Friday, down from 4,205 a day earlier. There were 42 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 49 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 556 from a previous 555.

Some 296,394 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,067, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)