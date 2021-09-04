Left Menu

Delhi logs 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, no deaths for 4th consecutive day

Delhi reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID cases in the national capital to 14,37,929.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID cases in the national capital to 14,37,929. As per the bulletin of Delhi government's health bulletin on Saturday, the death toll due to COVID-19 remained at 25,082 as no new death was recorded for the fourth consecutive day.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi reached 0.08 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent. After 63 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the recoveries increased to 14,12,493.

The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,58,62,110, including 70,303 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,39,11,640 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 99,22,366 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 39,89,274 people have received both shots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

