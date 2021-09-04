Left Menu

Maha inoculates a record 11.91 lakh people against COVID-19 in one day

Maharashtra on Saturday administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 11.91 lakh beneficiaries, setting a new record in singly-day vaccination in the state, an official from the state public health department said.Earlier on August 21, the state had administered over 11.04 lakh doses in a single day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:57 IST
Earlier on August 21, the state had administered over 11.04 lakh doses in a single day. As per a statement issued by the public health department, 11,91,921 people were vaccinated during the day, pushing the total COVID-19 vaccination figure in the state to 6.27 crore. “The administration of 11,91,921 doses on Saturday is the figure recorded till 7 pm. The vaccination drive continues in several parts till late night. The final figure will be out tomorrow,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of public health department.

According to the department, while Maharashtra stands second in the country in terms of the total number of vaccine doses administered after Uttar Pradesh, the state still tops with respect to the number of people who have taken both doses of vaccines.

As many as 1.71 crore people in Maharashtra have received both the doses, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

