Australia's New South Wales reports 1,485 COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 05-09-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 06:39 IST
Australia's New South Wales state reported 1,485 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and three further deaths on Sunday, as authorities are struggling to contain a growing Delta outbreak.

There are 1,030 people admitted to hospital, with 175 of them in intensive care unit, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

