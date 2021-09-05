Australia's New South Wales reports 1,485 COVID-19 cases
Australia's New South Wales state reported 1,485 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and three further deaths on Sunday, as authorities are struggling to contain a growing Delta outbreak.
There are 1,030 people admitted to hospital, with 175 of them in intensive care unit, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.
