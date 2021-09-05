Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 5,315 new cases

Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 56 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 5,315 from 6,157, the health ministry said. A total of 129,515 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy, the second highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest globally. Italy has reported 4.57 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,216 on Sunday, up 4,204 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 53 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients was 572 from a previous 569. Some 259,756 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 331,350, the health ministry said.

