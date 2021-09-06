Left Menu

Ballia registers significant rise in viral fever cases

Child specialist Dr J S Kumar posted at the district hospital said, In the past 10 days, there has been an increase of 25 per cent in the number of patients of viral fever. District Magistrate Aditi Singh said all village panchayats and urban local bodies have been instructed to undertake anti-larval spray and keep a special focus on cleanliness.Chief Medical Officer of Ballia Dr Tanmay Kakkar said all necessary precautions are being taken.

The cases of viral fever in the district hospital here have increased by 25 per cent over the past 10 days, a doctor at the facility said Sunday, amid fears of the spread of dengue Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr VP Singh said the children's ward is fully occupied with patients. ''This is the rainy season when fever, weakness, body pain and diarrhoea patients register a rise, and it is quite natural.'' Child specialist Dr J S Kumar posted at the district hospital said, ''In the past 10 days, there has been an increase of 25 per cent in the number of patients of viral fever.'' District Magistrate Aditi Singh said all village panchayats and urban local bodies have been instructed to undertake anti-larval spray and keep a special focus on cleanliness.

Chief Medical Officer of Ballia Dr Tanmay Kakkar said all necessary precautions are being taken. ''Everyday, 140 patients are being tested in the district hospital. Most of these people are typhoid patients. No death has taken place due to dengue or viral fever, and at present there are nine patients of dengue in the district,'' the CMO said.

He added all possibilities of waterlogging in affected villages are being redressed, and anti-larval spraying is being done.

