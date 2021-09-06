Left Menu

New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs

Updated: 06-09-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:42 IST
New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for a third day in a row on Monday, ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions would be eased in most of the country.

All new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the current outbreak, and took the total number of infections to 821, the health ministry said in a statement. The government is set to decide on Monday whether coronavirus restrictions enforced in the country will be eased.

