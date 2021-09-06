Left Menu

UK announces extra 5.4 bln pounds for NHS COVID response

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government announced on Monday it would set aside a further 5.4 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) to help the National Health Service (NHS) cover additional costs from the COVID-19 pandemic and to tackle the huge treatment backlog.

"The NHS was there for us during the pandemic - but treating Covid patients has created huge backlogs," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"This funding will go straight to the frontline, to provide more patients with the treatments they need but aren't getting quickly enough." ($1 = 0.7229 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

