Left Menu

Assam logs 636 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

Assam reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, five more than the previous day, while the number of fresh cases rose to 636, pushing the tally to 5,92,616, an official bulletin said.The single-day fatalities raised the states coronavirus death toll to 5,710, while the number of active cases increased to 5,068 as against 4,999 the previous day, it said.Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases at 124, followed by Sivasagar 49, Jorhat 43, and Nalbari 40.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 01:37 IST
Assam logs 636 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, five more than the previous day, while the number of fresh cases rose to 636, pushing the tally to 5,92,616, an official bulletin said.

The single-day fatalities raised the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,710, while the number of active cases increased to 5,068 as against 4,999 the previous day, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases at 124, followed by Sivasagar (49), Jorhat (43), and Nalbari (40). Dibrugarh district recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at two while one death each was recorded in Baksa, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Udalguri.

The new cases were detected out of 91,028 tests conducted during the day as against the previous day's 36,729 with the daily positivity rate declining to 0.70 per cent from 0.87 per cent. Assam has tested over 2.21 crore samples for COVID-19 till date. As many as 556 patients recuperated from the disease during the day as against 372 on Sunday with the total recoveries rising to 5,80,491, said the bulletin by the National Health Mission, Assam.

The present recovery rate is 97.95 per cent, a marginal increase from the previous day's figure of 97.94 per cent.

The total number of people vaccinated has increased to 1,87,72,156, of whom 34,00721 have been fully inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021