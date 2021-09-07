Peru to build plant to make Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - President
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 07:22 IST
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Monday that the government has reached an agreement with Russia to install a plant to produce the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
Castillo did not provide further information on the timeline for the installation or production targets during a speech broadcast on national television, but added that the health minister would provide further information. Peru signed a contract to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V in July.
