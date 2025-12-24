Peru 2026: A Record-Breaking Election with No Clear Frontrunner

Peru's electoral office announced a historic turnout of 34 candidates vying for the presidency in the 2026 election, a striking contrast to 18 contenders in the previous election. This marks a significant moment for a nation grappling with political instability and scandal in recent years.

Key figures in this crowded race include Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, comedian Carlos Álvarez, and former soccer player George Forsyth. With a backdrop of political impeachments and resignations, the public's disillusionment is reflected in a recent Ipsos Peru poll indicating nearly half of voters remain undecided.

With distrust in traditional parties, experts predict the presidential election on April 12 may not yield a definitive winner, possibly leading to a decisive run-off scheduled for June 7. Stakeholders and analysts alike are closely watching the unfolding political landscape for potential surprises.

