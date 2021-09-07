Left Menu

Sweden to ease more pandemic restrictions on Sept. 29 - health minister

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:47 IST
Sweden will push ahead with a planned easing of COVID-19 restrictions at the end of this month, removing most curbs and limits on public venues such as restaurants, theatres and stadiums, the government said on Tuesday.

"The important message is that we now take further steps in the return to normal everyday life," Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

With most adults vaccinated, Sweden has gradually eased some restrictions during a summer lull in the pandemic. While it has seen infections mount in recent weeks amid the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant, deaths from the disease have remained low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

