Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID, highest since March

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image
Britain on Tuesday reported 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 9, government statistics showed.

Cases have been rising steadily since the start of August although death totals are impacted by irregular reporting patterns from hospitals over the weekend. Only 45 deaths were reported on Monday.

There were 37,489 new cases reported on Tuesday, compared to 41,192 reported on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

