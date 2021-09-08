Delhi's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin

With over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on the previous day, Delhi's present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 11,14,800 coronavirus vaccines, out of which 9,97,910 doses were of Covishield and 1,16,890 of Covaxin, according to the government data.

A total of 1,72,852 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, of which 1,14,769 were first doses and 58,083 second doses.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city is 1,44,40,121, including 41,75,333 second doses, it said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 2,08,180 doses per day, the bulletin stated.

PTI MG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)