Nepal reports 1,640 new cases of coronavirus; total infections touche 859,535: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 1,640 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to 859,535, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The new number of patients who succumbed to the disease in the last one day stands at 10, taking the total death toll figure to 10,889, the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

During the last one day, 9,767 swab samples were tested of which 1,347 turned out positive. Likewise, 3,688 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 293 tested positive.

As of Wednesday, there are 29,479 active cases across the country. In the past 24 hours, 2,161 people have achieved recovery.

