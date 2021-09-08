Guj reports 17 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 17 new coronavirus infections which took its caseload to 8,25,544, the state health department said.

No new death on account of the viral infection was reported for the fifth day in a row. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 10,082.

With 15 patients discharged from hospitals, the tally of recovered cases increased to 8,15,311.

Since August 19, Gujarat has reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases every day. There are now 151 active patients in the state, including six who are on ventilator.

On Wednesday, 5,32,588 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state. The total of vaccination doses administered in the state rose to 5,07,95,341, an official statement said.

Ahmedabad and Surat reported six new COVID-19 cases each, Vadodara four and Valsad one.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four new cases which increased its tally of active cases to six. The total of COVID-19 cases reported in the UT rose to 10,641 including 10,631 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,25,544, New cases 17, Death toll 10,082 (unchanged), Total recoveries 8,15,311, Active cases 151, People tested so far - figures not released.

