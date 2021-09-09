Brazil registers 250 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Brazil registered 250 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 14,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 584,421 total coronavirus deaths and 20,928,008 total confirmed cases.
