Left Menu

Brazil registers 250 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 09-09-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 03:23 IST
Brazil registers 250 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 250 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 14,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 584,421 total coronavirus deaths and 20,928,008 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India
4
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021