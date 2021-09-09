Strengthening health emergency security systems top priority: WHO

The World Health Organization and Member Countries of the South-East Asia Region on Thursday discussed further strengthening health emergency security systems to effectively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health emergencies.

''The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges. No country globally was prepared enough to deal with an emergency of this scale. Lessons from the ongoing pandemic must be used to inform our efforts to strengthen health security systems,'' Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, was quoted as saying by a WHO statement at the Seventy-Fourth Regional Committee meeting.

Strengthening emergency risk management has been a flagship priority program of the WHO South-East Asia Region since 2014, which has consistently been scaling up response capacities since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, a mega-disaster that hit six countries of the Region.

Months before the COVID-19 outbreak, Member countries of the Region had adopted the 'Delhi Declaration' to strengthen emergency preparedness capacities by scaling up risk assessment, increasing investments, and enhancing the implementation of multi-sectoral plans, the statement said.

Over the years, Member countries made considerable progress in implementing the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) for health emergency preparedness and response.

''Countries fully utilized the existing core capacities to control transmission and save lives while trying to match the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,'' the regional director said, adding that ''critical gaps in our health security systems and arrangements need to be addressed''.

The ongoing response has demonstrated that the highest level of political leadership and involvement and functional multi-sectoral arrangements are crucial in preparing for and responding to severe health emergencies, the statement said.

Such arrangements enable timely, decisive, and largescale actions, such as whole-of-government, whole-of-society responses, and mobilization of financial resources. These arrangements should be continuously reviewed and strengthened.

Another important lesson from the pandemic is the extraordinary scale of surge capacities across the gamut of response from surveillance and contact tracing to clinical management, laboratory testing, vaccination, and community engagement, that the countries need to plan for. The pandemic has reiterated the importance of an effective alert mechanism, which ensures early notification and information sharing for global risk assessments and coordinated, timely and decisive responses.

Another lesson learned from the ongoing pandemic is the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM). These measures can not only stop transmission but also have significant socioeconomic consequences. Hence, epidemiological analysis and response capacity assessment should guide timely adjustment of PHSMs with stringent measures being limited to where and when most needed.

Engaging with people for them to make informed decisions to adopt preventive behavior, support surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, and sharing correct information, is critical, the statement said.

Dr. Khetrapal Singh said the Member countries must build, strengthen and maintain core capacities required under IHR (2005) through developing and implementing the national action plans for health security, linked with health systems strengthening efforts.

