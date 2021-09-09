No COVID-19 vaccination at public centres in Mumbai on Friday

Coronavirus vaccination centers run by the Maharashtra government and the civic body in Mumbai will remain shut on September 10 due to administrative and technical reasons, the BMC said on Thursday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said the inoculation drive at these centers will resume on September 11.

The vaccination drive will remain suspended on September 10 (Friday) at BMC and state government-run centers due to some administrative and technical reasons, the release said and clarified there was no paucity of doses.

An adequate number of vaccine doses was available with the government authorities, it said.

The administration has been organizing special sessions to fast-track full vaccination of eligible citizens by giving priority to those waiting for their second dose, the release said.

Therefore, administrative and technical issues related to the drive are being resolved, it stated.

The civic body added that it is also considering organizing a special inoculation session for women beneficiaries.

Presently, there are 455 active COVID-19 vaccination centers in Mumbai - 302 operated by the BMC and 19 by the state government, while 134 are run by private hospitals.

