Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday.

The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on Wednesday.

Also Read: Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)