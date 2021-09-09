India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 72 crore

Left Menu

As India administered 59 lakh doses of COVID doses on Thursday, the country crossed the landmark milestone of 72 crore of vaccine coverage, said a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
According to the press release, India administered 39.88 lakh with the first dose of the anti-COVID shot while 19.62 lakh received the second dose on Thursday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, said the press release. Meanwhile, the Centre is soon going to launch a Vaccine tracker that will give synergized data with a week-by-week update about Covid vaccine doses, said ICMR DG Balram Bhargava.

