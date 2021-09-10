Left Menu

The Latest: Arizona hospitalisations over 2,000 for 10th day

There were 2,071 coronavirus patients occupying hospital beds on Wednesday.The states hospitalizations peaked at 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge.Citing staff shortages, hospital officials say theyre stressed by the recent influx of coronavirus cases. The average daily deaths rose from 19 to 32 during the same period.The state has registered 1.03 million total cases and 19,141 confirmed deaths.

Arizona reported nearly 2,500 coronavirus cases and hospitalizations remained above 2,000 for the 10th straight day.

The additional 2,480 confirmed cases and 62 deaths were reported Thursday on the state's coronavirus dashboard. There were 2,071 coronavirus patients occupying hospital beds on Wednesday.

The state's hospitalizations peaked at 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge.

Citing staff shortages, hospital officials say they're stressed by the recent influx of coronavirus cases. That makes it difficult to patients needing other medical reasons.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily cases rose in the past two weeks from 2,626 on Aug. 24 to 2,907 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The average daily deaths rose from 19 to 32 during the same period.

The state has registered 1.03 million total cases and 19,141 confirmed deaths.

