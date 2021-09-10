Left Menu

Mexico reports 14,828 new cases, 730 deaths from COVID-19 -health ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-09-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 04:08 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 14,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 730 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,479,999 and the death toll to 266,150.

Health ministry officials have previously said the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

