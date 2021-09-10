Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, reported on Friday 1,542 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day rise in the pandemic, topping the previous high of 1,533 hit last week.

Nine new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 162.

