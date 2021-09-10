UK records 147 new COVID-19 deaths

Britain recorded 147 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 167 on Thursday, government statistics showed on Friday.

There were 37,622 new cases of the virus, compared with 38,013 on Thursday, the figures showed.

Also Read: Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)