UK records 147 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:38 IST
Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain recorded 147 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 167 on Thursday, government statistics showed on Friday.
There were 37,622 new cases of the virus, compared with 38,013 on Thursday, the figures showed.
