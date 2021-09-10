COVID-19: Haryana reports 12 fresh cases

Haryana reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 7,70,626.

The state did not record any death in the past 24 hours and the fatality toll stood at 9,686, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and three from Ambala districts.

The number of active Covid cases in the state is 213.

The total recoveries were 7,60,383, as per the bulletin. The recovery rate was 98.67 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)