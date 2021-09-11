Left Menu

NIV team collects samples to find source of Nipah Virus outbreak

A team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, informed the Public relation department of the state government.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:41 IST
NIV team collects samples to find source of Nipah Virus outbreak
Team of health officials collecting samples from fruit-eating bats in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, informed the Public relation department of the state government. The team of NIV arrived on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre.

There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection. Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George had informed that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food. Earlier, on September 5, the Central government had rushed a medical team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021