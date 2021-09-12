Parbhani collector leads drive to check COVID-19 norm violations, several fined

The top district official of Parbhani in Maharashtra along with a team toured several areas on Sunday fining people who had not worn masks or had opened shops without getting their staff vaccinated against COVID-19.

Collector Anchal Goyal visited Gandhi Park, Shivaji Chowk Janta Market, Kacchi Bazar and old Mondha areas of the city, officials said.

Shopkeepers were warned that they would have to pay Rs 5,000 as fine if they opened their outlets without staff getting at least one dose of the vaccine, officials added.

During this period, 77 people not wearing masks were fined Rs 15,400, while a shop was fined Rs 10,000, an official informed.

