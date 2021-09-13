Left Menu

Germany pushes vaccinations in varied locations

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Health workers are visiting kebab stalls, hockey games, and hardware stores across Germany in a push to reach people who have yet to get a coronavirus shot as the country's vaccination sputters.

It is part of a special week-long vaccination drive during which people will be offered the shots without appointments at easily accessible sites listed on a national website and promoted on social media with the hashtag "Hier wird geimpft," meaning "Vaccinations offered here." "It's never been easier to get a vaccine," Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekend video address.

Germany wants 75 percent of the population to be immunized against the coronavirus, but so far only 62.2 percent of the population has received all the necessary shots.

Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday defended growing pressure on unvaccinated people, including an end to free testing next month and — in some German states — no more sick pay for people in quarantine.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

