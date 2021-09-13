Left Menu

Premier Zikalala launches KZN’s first drive-through vaccination site

Zikala said the site will provide for quicker turnaround times for those who are willing to get vaccinated but don’t want to stand in line to do so.

Zikalala encouraged people – especially those who are calling for the return of fans to sports stadiums – to go out and get vaccinated. Image Credit: Flickr
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has encouraged citizens in the province to get vaccinated in order to get the country to reach herd immunity quicker.

He was speaking at the launch of the province's first drive-through vaccination site at the UMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on Friday.

"We are… here to launch the drive-through [vaccination site] where people will be able to vaccinate while still in their cars and without standing in a queue for a long time.

"Vaccination will help us to get life back to normal. So it's important for all of us to take the jab," he said.

The drive-through vaccination site also boasts a walk-in site for those not using vehicles.

Zikalala encouraged people – especially those who are calling for the return of fans to sports stadiums – to go out and get vaccinated.

"Today there is a big [football] game that is taking place… Surely the supporters would have loved to go there but they can't because they have not been vaccinated and the country… has not reached a point of herd immunity. People want to go back to their normal lives but that can only happen if we all go out and vaccinate.

"In some areas, numbers are increasing but we would like to encourage the youth, men and women to get vaccinated, and not hesitate to do so," Zikalala said.

