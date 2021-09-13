Singapore reports 607 new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:19 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's health ministry reported 607 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest since August last year.
The country's COVID-19 cases have hit a one-year high in the recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- health ministry
Advertisement