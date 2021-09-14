England to offer all 12- to 15-year-olds a COVID-19 shot

All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine, British vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday, after top medical advisers said children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education.

"The advice we've received from the four chief medical officers today sets out their view that 12- to 15-year-olds will benefit from vaccination against COVID-19. We will follow that advice," Zahawi told lawmakers.

Britain's government sets health policy in England, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in charge of their own health policy.

