UK PM Johnson's mother dies aged 79 -The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is mourning the loss of his mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, after she died at aged 79 on Monday, The Telegraph reported.
A professional painter, Charlotte, died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital, the report said, citing her family.
