PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

- UK chancellor takes taxpayer stakes in more than 150 start-ups https://on.ft.com/3hwi9nP - UK to offer COVID-19 vaccines to 12-to-15-year olds as part of winter plan https://on.ft.com/3ljnm3f

- Scientists who quit FDA criticise plan for widespread COVID-19 boosters https://on.ft.com/3nvvP64 - Apple patches security flaw that leaves users vulnerable to spyware https://on.ft.com/3nvp4kM

Overview - The UK Treasury has grabbed taxpayer stakes in more than 150 British companies, in an unprecedented shift into state-backed capital.

- UK government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged between 12 and 15 as early as next week, with the decision being a part of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s "autumn and winter plan" for the pandemic. - The top two scientists who recently announced their retirements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have criticised the policy of giving most people COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

- Apple has issued an emergency software update after cyber security researchers said they had spotted a new vulnerability which allows hackers to deploy Israeli company NSO Group's spyware tool through iMessage. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

