Left Menu

Vice Prez Naidu expresses delight over India administering 75 crore Covid vaccine doses

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed delight over India administering 75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine and urged people to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday.More than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, according to the provisional data available on Co-WIN portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:50 IST
Vice Prez Naidu expresses delight over India administering 75 crore Covid vaccine doses
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed delight over India administering 75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine and urged people to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.

The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

More than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, according to the provisional data available on the Co-WIN portal. ''Delighted to know that we have crossed the milestone of administering 75 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation celebrates the 75th year of our Independence. My appreciation to the health workers, government officials, and all others for their extraordinary efforts,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu as saying. The vice president appealed to those ''harboring doubts'' to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated as the country moves ahead to achieve the goal of inoculating all eligible people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021