Booster vaccine shots can keep a lid on COVID this winter, UK health official says
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A plan to administer vaccine booster shots to people over 50 and the vulnerable will play a substantial part in keeping a lid on the COVID pandemic this winter, England's deputy chief medical officer said on Tuesday.
"The booster program will make a very substantial impact on keeping the lid on things COVID wise in terms of hospitalizations and deaths and keeping pressure off the NHS (National Health Service) this winter," Jonathan Van-Tam told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- England
- Jonathan Van-Tam
- National Health Service
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new COVID-19 cases
New Zealand reports death of woman after Pfizer COVID vaccine
Turkey reports 17,332 daily COVID-19 cases
Japan's Gunma prefecture reports contaminant in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine