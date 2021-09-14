Left Menu

Booster vaccine shots can keep a lid on COVID this winter, UK health official says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:40 IST
Booster vaccine shots can keep a lid on COVID this winter, UK health official says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A plan to administer vaccine booster shots to people over 50 and the vulnerable will play a substantial part in keeping a lid on the COVID pandemic this winter, England's deputy chief medical officer said on Tuesday.

"The booster program will make a very substantial impact on keeping the lid on things COVID wise in terms of hospitalizations and deaths and keeping pressure off the NHS (National Health Service) this winter," Jonathan Van-Tam told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021