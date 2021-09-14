Booster vaccine shots can keep a lid on COVID this winter, UK health official says

A plan to administer vaccine booster shots to people over 50 and the vulnerable will play a substantial part in keeping a lid on the COVID pandemic this winter, England's deputy chief medical officer said on Tuesday.

"The booster program will make a very substantial impact on keeping the lid on things COVID wise in terms of hospitalizations and deaths and keeping pressure off the NHS (National Health Service) this winter," Jonathan Van-Tam told reporters.

