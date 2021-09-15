The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse targets for ending the pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is COVID-19 vaccinated by 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Dutch government is easing restrictions and will introduce a "corona" pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was self-isolating after several members of his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, including someone he worked with within close proximity and had been in close contact with all of the previous day.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's southeastern province of Fujian, the focus of the country's latest COVID-19 outbreak, reported its fifth straight day of new local infections, though cases remained contained in three cities on the coast.

* A curfew imposed on more than two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hit hardest by Delta variant will end on Wednesday night, authorities said, stopping short of easing more lockdown restrictions. * Australia reported a 13% jump in cybercrime in the past year, with about one incident in four targeting critical infrastructure and services as working from home during the pandemic made more people vulnerable to online attacks.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. government will buy 1.4 million additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV. * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to link his main election rival to a worsening COVID-19 crisis in the western province of Alberta, where the health system is struggling to cope.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The African Union accused manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines of denying African countries a fair chance to buy them and urged manufacturing countries, in particular India, to lift export restrictions on vaccines and their components.

* Less than 3.5% of Africans are vaccinated against COVID-19, far short of its official target of 60%, John Nkengasong, director of Africa's Centers for Disease Control, said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* German biotech firm CureVac canceled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots have boosted production. * Britain canceled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France's Valneva.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares fell as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world's second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks' stimulus.

* Japan's core machinery orders rose in July after a dip the previous month, a sign corporate spending is perking up despite the wider hit to the economy from the pandemic. * A measure of Australian consumer sentiment bounced in early September amid hopes harsh restrictions would soon be eased as the pace of vaccinations stepped up markedly across the states.

