EU will be tested more by COVID pandemic - chief executive
The next year will be "a test of character" for the European Union as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.
"A pandemic is a marathon, it's not a sprint," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an annual policy speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "Let us make sure that it does not turn into a pandemic of the non-vaccinated."
