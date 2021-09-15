Left Menu

China has fully vaccinated 91% of students aged 12-17 against COVID -state media

An outbreak in the southeastern province of Fujian this month that has grown to 152 cases includes infections among unvaccinated students in at least four primary schools and two kindergartens, data from local authorities showed. China's two main vaccines have been approved for use in children from the age of three but authorities in charge of the vaccination rollout have yet to make children under 12 eligible.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:05 IST
China has fully vaccinated 91% of students aged 12-17 against COVID -state media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has fully vaccinated 91% of students aged 12-17 against the coronavirus, state television reported on Wednesday, although authorities said schools need to be vigilant. An outbreak in the southeastern province of Fujian this month that has grown to 152 cases includes infections among unvaccinated students in at least four primary schools and two kindergartens, data from local authorities showed.

China's two main vaccines have been approved for use in children from the age of three but authorities in charge of the vaccination rollout have yet to make children under 12 eligible. The education ministry said in a statement that schools should not be complacent and implement anti-COVID measures in a more efficient and targeted manner.

The cities of Putian and Xiamen, where most cases in the latest outbreak have been detected, have suspended in-person classes at kindergartens and primary schools and most in-person classes at high schools. The outbreak has prompted cities in other parts of China to issue travel warnings ahead of a Mid-Autumn Festival holiday next week and a week-long holiday starting Oct. 1, although state media has warned against imposing blanket travel curbs.

Wang Dengfeng, an education ministry official, told state television that students and teachers were being encouraged to stay put during the upcoming holidays. China began vaccinating students aged 12-17 in July. The vaccination rate of 91% is much higher than the national rate, which was just under 70% as of Sept. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021