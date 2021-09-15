City doctors receive American Academy of Ophthalmology's Secretariat Award

Two doctors of city-based Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital have been awarded with the Secretariat Award 2021 of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The 'prestigious' award has been given to Ashvin Agarwal, Chief Clinical officer and Executive Director, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals and Dr Soosan Jacob, Director and Chief, Dr. Agarwal’s Refractive and Cornea Foundation, according to a release here.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is ''the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons,'' it said.

''The awards come as a recognition for their contributions to ophthalmology and ophthalmic education,'' it added. Prof Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, greeted the two.

