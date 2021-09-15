Left Menu

T'gana administers 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:57 IST
T'gana administers 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Achieving a significant milestone in COVID-19 inoculation, the Telangana government administered a total of two crore vaccine doses in the state by Wednesday.

''We have given two crores (20 million) doses of COVID vaccine in the state so far,'' state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

It is also significant that it took 165 days to administer one crore doses and a mere 78 days for the administration of two crore jobs, he said.

Speaking at an event held on the occasion, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appreciated the health department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and district officials for their efforts, an official release said.

The vaccination process began in the state in January 2021 and the administration of one crore doses was completed on June 25.

The Chief Secretary stated that the state government was planning to achieve administration of another one crore doses by the end of this month.

He noted that 52 percent of people have received at least one shot. In the GHMC, almost all citizens are vaccinated with one dose.

Srinivasa Rao recently said the target is to vaccinate about 2.80 crore people (those above the age of 18 years) in the state as per its population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021