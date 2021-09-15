Left Menu

COVID-19: Students with Covid-related symptoms for more than 2 days to be tested, says BBMP chief commissioner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said students with Covid-related symptoms for more than two days to be tested to contain the coronavirus in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a meeting with Paediatric experts . Image Credit: ANI
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said students with Covid-related symptoms for more than two days to be tested to contain the coronavirus in the city. The commissioner spoke with the paediatric and technical expert members committee about appropriate steps to be taken towards containing Covid in BBMP limits.

A discussion has been made on how the precautions to be taken to prevent the Covid virus in children and how to conduct Covid tests and separate bed arrangements for children in the meeting. All schools in the city must identify nodal officers and they should work in coordination with the health officer working in the primary health centre that falls in the same area as the school, Gupta said.

"Students with symptoms persisting for more than two days must be asked not to attend the school," he said. He added that if the information of children with symptoms is provided to Primary Health Centre (PHC), a team of health officials should visit the houses of the said children and conduct tests.

The minister said BBMP would issue guidelines to all hospitals about conducting tests for children with symptoms for more than 2 days and children who are being hospitalised due to other diseases. "Vaccines should be given to those who come in contact with school-going children. This will keep everyone safe," the chief commissioner said.

Talking about the Covid infection controlled in children in the city, he remarked 7.21 per cent of infection is found in children with the aged group between 0-12 years and 8.21 per cent in 13-18-year-old children. Special Commissioner D Randeep, Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Dr Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Dr Nirmala Buggi, members of the Paediatric expert committee and technical expert committees and other officials were present. (ANI)

